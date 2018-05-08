Lady's Island-St. Helena firefighters battle a car fire on Lands End Road on St. Helena, SC, on Monday, May 7, 2018. Lady's Island-St. Helena Fire District
Car hits tree, bursts into flames in Beaufort Co. The driver was gone when help arrived

By Stephen Fastenau

May 08, 2018 09:05 AM

Firefighters arrived to a mystery Monday night on St. Helena Island.

A 911 caller reported a car had hit a tree and caught fire on Lands End Road at about 6:40 p.m. When Lady's Island-St. Helena Fire District arrived, the car's engine compartment was in flames and nobody was inside the vehicle, fire district spokesman Scott Harris said.

One lane of the road was closed for about 30 minutes while firefighters extinguished the blaze.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, Harris said.

