Sheriff's Office: Beaufort County landlord assaulted, pointed gun at tenants

A Coosaw Island man faces burglary and weapon charges after an incident involving his tenants near his home.
Clay Smith, 44, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree burglary and two counts of pointing a firearm, all felonies, and misdemeanor assault, Beaufort County jail records show.
Smith kicked in the door of a home on Friendship Lane and hit one of the residents with a stick, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said. Smith later pointed a handgun at two other people from his porch, Bromage said.
Deputies found a .380 semiautomatic pistol near Smith when they arrived, Bromage said. He said Smith is the landlord of the people he is alleged to have targeted.
Smith was released Monday afternoon, jail records show.
