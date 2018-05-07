A Lady's Island man entered the wrong home after a night of drinking. He wouldn't leave.

A Lady's Island man, disoriented after a night of drinking, knocked down a door, entered the wrong house and refused to leave Sunday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report..
An 89-year-old woman called police about 4 a.m. Sunday morning to report a man had broken into her home, sat in her living room and wouldn't leave., a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report said. The man was drunk and didn't know where he was or how he got there, deputies said.
The man's brother told deputies his brother had recently moved in with him from out of state and was drunk and had tried to fight him after the brothers returned from a night drinking, the report said. He told the intoxicated man to sleep in his car.
At some point the man woke up and instead of returning to his brother's house, broke into the woman's house nearby. In the process, he knocked down a door from the garage to the dining room.
The man was charged with malicious injury to property, trespassing and marijuana possession.
