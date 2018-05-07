Man dies after falling from roof on St. Helena; another critically injured

One man died and another was critically injured after falling from a ladder at a St. Helena Island home on Sunday evening.
The men were contractors working on an estimate on a roof shingling job on Bird Foot Road when both fell three stories, Beaufort County Deputy Coroner David Ott said.
Howard Inabinett, 52 of St Helena Island, was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m. after being taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. An autopsy will be conducted at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, and the cause of death is pending, Ott said.
The other man was flown to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah. His condition wasn't immediately known Monday.
The men landed on concrete steps and suffered 'critical' head and hip injuries, Lady's Island-St. Helena Fire District spokesman Scott Harris said.
Federal officials with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate since it was a work-related death and injury, Ott said.
This story will be updated.
