Father rams son's truck repeatedly, traps him after argument in Sea Pines, report says

An argument over money led a father to use a van first as a battering ram and then as a way to trap his son in the parking lot of the Sea Pines Center on Thursday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
Here's how things unfolded:
After an argument over "a paycheck and equipment," the son drove away in his GMC. His father gave chase in a white van along Lighthouse Road, the report said.
The son pulled into the Sea Pines Center, and his father followed, hitting the back of the son's truck.
Then the father backed up and hit the vehicle again.
And again.
The son got out of his vehicle after the third hit.
That's when his father pulled in front of the truck, put the van in reverse and backed up, trapping the son between the two vehicles, according to the report.
"(The son) was screaming to his father to stop as other people were telling him to stop as well," the report said. "(The) father then fled the scene."
A witness said he captured the incident on video, and provided a copy to the sheriff's office.
The rear bumper of the truck was "pushed in and damaged," the report said. There was also a dent on the front wheel well. A burn mark made by a tire was next to the son's vehicle, the report said.
The son said he had some neck pain, but refused medical treatment, according to the report. A deputy noticed a cut on his left hand, which he said happened during the incident.
Two warrants were issued for the father's arrest for aggravated assault and battery and malicious injury to property, according to the report.
The father is not listed in the Beaufort County jail log as of Friday afternoon.
