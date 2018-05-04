Beaufort man was in a car with friends when they shot him, sheriff says. One arrested

A Waterboro man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Beaufort man while driving in Jasper County, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
Duvonte Blocker, 23, who was arrested Thursday on the attempted murder charge, also faces charges of attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the shooting that happened about 9:20 p.m. April 30 in the Point South area of Jasper County, the news release said.
According to an earlier news release from the Sheriff's Office, the man who was shot told deputies he was in the backseat of a friend's car headed from the Marathon Gas Station in Point South to the Mackay Point Road area of Jasper County.
The man told deputies that the front-seat passenger, an unknown black male, pulled out a gun and demanded his wallet and money.
After the man in the back seat refused to hand over his money, he was shot in the leg, the news release said.
Then, he reportedly told deputies that he started fighting with the shooter, and the driver also shot him.
The man who was shot jumped out of the moving vehicle and later was picked up by a family member and taken to a local hospital, according to the Sheriff's Office.
He was reported to be in stable condition by the Sheriff's Office after multiple surgeries.
Investigators are seeking information on the second suspect, the news release said.
