Hilton Head man faces slew of charges tied to drug dealing in his neighborhood, cops say

A 38-year-old Hilton Head man faces multiple felony drug charges after officers allegedly found crack and cocaine in his apartment while they were arresting him for separate drug charges, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release.
Dominic Frost faces 10 charges, nine of which are drug-related and the majority of which are felonies, according online Beaufort County Detention Center records. Frost was jailed around 9 a.m. and remained in jail Thursday evening, with bond set at $101,262.50.
A Sheriff's Office investigation into drug sales in the Woodhaven community off Cordillo Parkway led them to obtain four drug related warrants and one traffic violation for Frost, according to the release. When they arrived to serve those warrants — along with a search warrant for his apartment — deputies reportedly found crack and marijuana in his pockets as well as crack and cocaine inside his home.
Frost faces four counts of sale and distribution of cocaine, and one count each of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine within 1/2 mile of a school, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine within 1/2 mile of a school, simple possession of marijuana and driving under suspension, according to the release and jail documents.
