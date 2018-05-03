Thieves hit St. Helena man's home while he was in the hospital, police say

Thieves helped themselves to $10K worth of property from a home off Seaside Road on St. Helena Island while the man who lived there was hospitalized, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The theft came to light after a family member called the man's daughter Wednesday to say she had seen someone driving the man's truck around town, according to the report. The daughter went to her father's house and found about $5,000 worth of hand and power tools, a television and an air conditioning unit missing as well.
The man had been in the hospital since early April, according to the report. There were no signs of a break-in. An estimated $10,800 worth of items were reported stolen.
