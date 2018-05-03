Man admits he held AR-15 to wife's forehead in Beaufort Co. gated community, report says

A 70-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night after he admitted holding an AR-15 to his wife's forehead in their Sheldon-area home, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
Michael Powers is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, online Beaufort County Detention Center records show. He was released on $50,000 bond shortly before noon on Thursday.
When deputies arrived at the couple's house in the Bull Point community around 9 p.m. , Powers was attempting to drive away, according to the report. He was stopped by officers, left the vehicle and told them what happened.
Powers said he and his wife had been arguing throughout the week, according to the report. On Wednesday night, their argument re-started over their dog being outside and coming back in wet and with a cut on its paw.
In the middle of their argument, he said "I'm sick of this (expletive)," and went to retrieve his AR-15 from another room, according to the report. He then went to the living room and touched the muzzle of the gun to his wife's forehead.
His wife told deputies she did not want to pursue charges.
