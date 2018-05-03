Deputies investigate Hilton Head 'he-said-she-said' beer bottle throwing incident

Text messages from other women lead to a fight Monday that left a Hilton Head man injured when the woman he was with allegedly smashed a beer bottle over his head, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
Deputies arrived around 8:30 p.m. at the Arrow Road home to find the woman's belongings strewn across a parking lot and a cell phone in a toilet, the report said.
The man said he and the woman had spent the day together and were drinking when the woman became "enraged" after she found several texts on his phone with other women. That's when she swung the beer bottle, the report said.
The man's story changed several times, and he couldn't explain why the woman's belongings were scattered throughout the parking lot.
The deputy spoke to the woman by phone. She said she became upset after finding the text messages and called a friend to pick her up. She said she confronted the man in the parking lot and that he dumped a beer on her, the report said. She added that she threw two beer bottles in the parking lot, but did not hit the man with either of them.
"She said he then went upstairs and threw some of her belongings from the second floor," the report said. "... (She) said she threw (his) cell phone in the bathroom towards the toilet, and the phone may have landed in it."
Both parties declined to press charges against each other, but the man asked that the woman replace his phone.
