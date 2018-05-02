Third teenager tied to Hardeeville shooting death investigation arrested, sheriff says

A third teenager has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Hardeeville, according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.

Tyreek Lester, 18, of Savannah, will be charged with murder in connection with the death of Lamman Alston on March 1, according to a Sheriff's Office Facebook post signed by Sheriff Chris Malphrus. Lester was arrested by Savannah Police Department’s Gang Unit after being pulled over on Wednesday and will be transported to Jasper County.

Julian Juawan Jackson and Shyheim Shamar Chisolm, both 18-year-olds from Hardeeville, also faces murder charges in connection with Alston's death. These three teenagers are among "multiple" suspects believed to be involved in the shooting near Church Road and Stiney Road.

