Hilton Head mom pulled over for not using child seat. Then cops found pot, bullet hole

A Hilton Head Island mother was arrested Sunday on a drug charge after she was initially pulled over for having a child in the car without proper restraints. Deputies subsequently found marijuana and a bullet hole in the vehicle, according to Beaufort County Sheriff's Office reports.
The woman was pulled over around 9 a.m. on U.S. 278 near Buckwalter Parkway in Bluffton when a deputy spotted two small children in the back seat. One was in a booster seat and the other, who "was obviously under 80 pounds," was not in a safety seat, the report said.
The woman told the deputy her name and said she did not have a driver's license but only a learner's permit that she did not have with her.
The report said the deputy could smell marijuana. The woman said she had smoked pot in the vehicle the night before, but denied there were drugs inside the car.
A Bluffton Police Department officer and K-9 searched the vehicle. Deputies found "loose" marijuana and learned the driver had a suspended driver's license and two prior convictions for driving under suspension, the report said.
Deputies also spotted a bullet hole in the bottom left side of the vehicle's front windshield. A bullet fragment was also lodged in the driver's side dash board.
The woman told deputies that she had been staying at the Days Inn on Hilton Head Island on Friday, hanging out with friends. She said around 10:30 p.m., she got into the vehicle with another woman and a minor and, as they were backing out of a parking space, she heard a loud "booming" sound and saw a hole in the windshield. She said she did not know who shot at her vehicle.
The woman was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and charged with providing false information to law enforcement, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and failure to properly restrain a child.
Comments