State: Hilton Head business owner failed to pay thousands in taxes. Now he's in jail

A Bluffton man arrested Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Revenue faces seven counts of failing to collect and pay withholding taxes and six counts of failing to file income tax returns.
Blair Keith Willis, 45, is the owner of Live Oac, LLC., DBA Outdoor Adventure Company on Hilton Head Island, according to a revenue department news release.
For the tax years of 2009 through 2015, Willis was the withholding agent for the business and prepared W-2 forms that he issued to employees, the release said. The forms included South Carolina taxable wages totaling $588,733.
Willis allegedly did not have a valid state withholding account and did not pay the withheld taxes to SCDOR. Willis also allegedly failed to account for and pay $25,461 in withholding taxes to the state.
For the tax years 2010 through 2013 and 2015 through 2016, Willis failed to file state individual income tax returns and report a total of $2,061,503 in business gross income.,the release said.
On Wednesday afternoon, Willis was being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center on the 13 counts.
If convicted, he faces fines up to $10,000 and/or five years in prison per each count of failing to collect and pay withholding tax. He also faces fines up to $10,000 and/or up to one year in prison per each count of failing to file income tax returns.
