Punch, phone allegedly fly in Hilton Head hotel argument over refund, report says

An argument involving roaches and a refund at a Hilton Head Island hotel Saturday resulted in allegations of thrown punches and a thrown phone, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident was reported around 9:45 p.m. at the Days Inn on Marina Side Drive, where a customer said a clerk punched her when she asked for a refund after allegedly finding roaches in her room.
The unhappy customer said she checked around 10 a.m.
"After seeing live roaches within the room, (the customer) responded to the front desk requesting a refund and to check out at 9:40 p.m. the same day," the report said.
As the woman checked out, she said the front desk clerk charged her an additional $55 for a second night. The woman began to argue with the clerk. The clerk contacted the hotel's manager with her personal phone and allowed the customer to speak to the manager on it.
While the woman spoke to the manager, she side she heard the clerk's phone beep, and pulled it away from her ear.
"As soon as she pulled the cellular phone away from her ear, the desk clerk began screaming at her, telling her she was not allowed to look at her phone," the report said. The clerk then punched her in the head with a closed fist, the report said. The customer called the Sheriff's Office.
The clerk told the deputy that she refunded the woman's money for the additional night's stay and contacted her manager at the woman's request. She said the woman did use her personal phone and, at one point "appeared to be copying information down from her cellular device," the report said.
The clerk said the woman threw her phone at her when she asked to have it back. The phone struck the clerk's right shoulder. She denied assaulting the customer and did not wish to file charges against her.
The deputy's report noted that neither woman had obvious physical injuries and that the surveillance cameras at the hotel were not working at the time.
No arrests were noted in the report.
