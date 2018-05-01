Scammers are at it again in Beaufort County. Here's what to watch out for

Multiple Beaufort County residents have been billed for fraudulent Verizon Wireless accounts opened in their name, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
The scam has been active in the county since January, and 23 people have fallen victim to it, according to Capt. Bob Bromage of the
Victims in Sun City and Eagles Pointe in Bluffton, Hilton Head Plantation and Windmill Harbour on HIlton Head, and on Bridgewater Drive in Bluffton reported receiving a Verizon bill for around $150, according to Sheriff's Office reports. The bills were in Spanish.
Bromage said the scheme has crossed several states.
