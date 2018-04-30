Bluffton police chief departs early. Here's how long it could take to find his replacement

The search for the next Bluffton police chief could take up to four months, a town official says..
Police Chief Joseph Manning accepted a job as chief in Sevierville, Tennessee early in April after a controversial nine months as chief.
The town originally announced Manning's last day with the department would be May 9, but that day was moved up and Manning left the department about a week and a half ago, according to Town Manager Marc Orlando.
"It was really on or before May 9," Orlando said Monday. "Once I talked with (Manning), I realized he would be out of the office more than in it, and it made more sense for it to be a quick transition for everyone."
The department is currently being run by Lt. Donald "Scott" Chandler as the town searches for the next chief.
Orlando said the town posted the position on multiple websites last week, and that the posting will remain active for 30 days.
From there, Orlando hopes to narrow the search to approximately 10 candidates, who will be interviewed either in person or video chatting by Orlando and the town's Human Resources Director Katherine Robinson.
The search will then be narrowed again to around five finalists who will visit the town in person and be interviewed by town officials and a citizen committee.
Orlando said he hopes the committee will be made up of community leaders, business owners and residents with an interest in the town's well being. He has not created the committee yet and wants anyone interested in serving to contact him as he searches for members as well.
The process to find the next chief could take up to four months in order to schedule interviews and visits from potential candidates, Orlando said.
Candidates from within the department will be considered, Orlando said.
Two members of the department he said have an interest in the job are captains Sheldon Epstein and Joe Babkiewicz.
