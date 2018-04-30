Former Hilton Head masseuse accused of assault sentenced. But he may not see prison

A former Hilton Head Island massage therapist has pleaded guilty in Beaufort County Court to two counts of assault and battery and been given a five-year suspended sentence.
Darrell Lewis, who formerly worked at Art of Massage and Yoga Therapy, was charged with first-degree assault in May of 2015 in connection with an incident reported in August 2014.
Two weeks ago, Lewis was sentenced to serve the suspended sentence on two counts of third-degree assault and battery, according to Jeff Kidd, communications director of the 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Lewis pleaded guilty when he was about to go to trial on the charges, Kidd said. There were three charges of assault against him, but he was only convicted of two because one of the alleged victims did not testify, Kidd said. Kidd could not immediately clarify which accusations Lewis' convictions stemmed from.
As a part of his sentence, Lewis must serve 45 days in jail and has been placed on probation for 30 months. He will no longer be allowed to work as a massage therapist. Any violation of the terms of his probation could result in him serving five years in prison, Kidd said.
In August 2014, a 34-year-old woman vacationing on the island told Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigators that she became uncomfortable with Lewis during her second massage appointment when he moved the sheet covering her lower body. A Sheriff's Office report taken after the incident said Lewis, who also goes by Louie Lewis, then inappropriately touched the woman and tried to place her hand on top of his.
Deputies also interviewed the victim's sister, who said Lewis' hand brushed her underwear twice, and his massage exposed her lower body during an appointment a week prior.
Lewis was previously charged with two other counts of first-degree assault in February 2012 in connection with massages that month and in July 2011. Both women in those cases said they were falling asleep when Lewis touched them inappropriately, the Sheriff's Office said at the time.
Those charges were expunged in August 2014.
