A Hilton Head school bus driver passed a student his phone number, police say

A Beaufort County School bus driver is no longer employed by the district days after police say the man passed a note to a student with his phone number on it.
"The district is aware of the incident and the person involved no longer works for the district," district spokesman Jim Foster said Saturday. He said that was the only details he could give on the case.
Deputies responded to a Hilton Head home on Thursday after the parents' of the student learned about the incident.
The report states the driver told the female student, "she was his favorite student and he trusted her and he knew she would not say anything like the other kids."
The girl said she didn't know his number was on the note at first. Once she realized it was his number she called him to ask him why he had given it to her.
The driver answered and said he would call the girl back. At this time she told her parents about the incident.
When the driver called back, the girl's father answered the phone. The driver said he had the wrong number and hung up.
The girl told police the bus driver often talked to students on the bus but his questions towards her were becoming more personal.
Deputies looked up the number on the note and was able to determine it did indeed come back to a bus driver employed by the school.
Sheriff's Office Capt. Bob Bromage said Saturday the incident is still under investigation.
