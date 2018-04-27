7 days after Bluffton burglary, puppy reported stolen is safely home

One week after a Bluffton woman returned home to find valuables and her 5-month-old puppy stolen, Diamond the pit bull is back where she belongs.
Alina Manuel told authorities she came home to her apartment at Lakes at Edgewater the evening of April 20 to find all of her lights on. She then noticed a 55-inch television, a Playstation and 10 games, a Sony bluetooth speaker, a gold watch, two rings and clothing were missing.
Also missing from her dog crate was Diamond.
Peanut, a year-old lab-shepherd mix, was left behind.
After a week of uncertainty, Manuel was contacted by Beaufort County Animal Control: They had Diamond.
The two reunited Friday in Beaufort.
Diamond had been dropped off along S.C. 170 and found herself at the a woman's home. The woman recognized the puppy from an article in The Island Packet and called animal control, Manuel said.
As soon as she could, Manuel said, she headed to the shelter with Peanut in tow.
When she got there, the nerves started to take over as she worried that there might be some mistake.
"I had some excitement, but also like, what if i have to drive back home and keep looking for Diamond," she said.
Her mind was put at ease with familiar sound.
"I heard her little bark!" Manuel said, "I started calling, 'Diamond! Diamond! Diamond!'"
Manuel said she took both dogs to Petco for new collars, leashes and toys, then it was home sweet home.
She said both dogs ate a big meal, even Peanut — who hadn't been eating as well as usual since Diamond was gone — and then they curled up together to sleep.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office investigation continues for Manuel's other stolen possessions.
But, for Manuel, they don't matter nearly as much as her puppy that is back home.
