A Beaufort Co. boy and friends locked themselves in a shed. Then his mom found the gun.

A Burton mom concerned after her son and some friends locked themselves in her shed found a dangerous surprise when they finally opened the door.
The woman told Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies she knew something wasn't right when her 16-year-old son and three friends locked themselves in the storage building and refused to open the door. When they finally let her in, she began to move some quilts around. That's when a black gun fell out and onto the ground, a Sheriff's Office report said.
The mother told deputies she picked up the gun and "began to freak out." One of the boys raised his hand when asked if the gun was his.
She called 911 while some of the boys walked away. Two boys who remained at the house refused to tell deputies who else had been in the shed, the report said.
The 9mm handgun was turned over to deputies to be destroyed.
