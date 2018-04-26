$2,000 worth of items and this puppy are missing from a locked Bluffton apartment, police say

A Bluffton woman reported electronics and jewelry worth more than $2,000 were stolen from her apartment, but the loss that disturbs her most is her 5-month-old puppy, Diamond.
Alina Manuel, who lives at Lakes at Edgewater apartments in Bluffton, said she found it strange that all of her lights were on when she arrived at her apartment around 6 p.m. last Friday.
When she unlocked the door, she found her dogs' crate open and a list of things missing, including a 55-inch television, a Playstation and 10 games, a Sony bluetooth speaker, a gold watch and two rings, according to a police incident report from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
Manuel said some of her clothing also was taken.
And then there's Diamond, who is a gray and white blue-nose pit bull.
Whoever took Diamond also took her leash, Manuel said.
Diamond weighs about 25 or 30 pounds and was wearing a red collar.
"She's very sweet," Manuel said. "She knows her name. ... She's very smart."
The person left Manuel's other dog, a year-old lab-shepherd mix named Peanut.
Manuel said investigators took DNA samples from various places in the apartment — the dog crate, her dresser, and a bathroom window screen that had been taken out. According to the police report, investigators also took a DNA swab from the victim for "elimination purposes."
Anyone with information about the burglary may call the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office at 843-255-3200.
