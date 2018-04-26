Man gets pepper sprayed outside popular Hilton Head eatery. Then he ran into a car

A man was charged with public disorderly conduct and fleeing to evade arrest early Saturday morning after he tried to start a fight at a Hilton Head Island restaurant and was pepper sprayed by a deputy.
The incident was reported around 12:50 a.m. at One Hot Mama's American Grille, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report. A deputy saw a disturbance in front of the eatery and was flagged down by a man who said another man was intoxicated and refused to leave the property.
The man who allegedly refused to leave was being held in a "bent-arm lock" by others and was released when the deputy arrived.
The deputy asked that he be released, and the man allegedly began shouting profanities. The deputy asked the man to stop cursing, and noted that he "balled" his right first and said he was going to punch the man who had restrained him.
The deputy told the man he was under arrest and to put his hands behind his back, the report said. Instead, the man allegedly moved "aggressively" toward the man who had restrained him, and the deputy shot pepper spray into the suspect's eyes. As the deputy again tried to arrest the man, he continued to shout more profanity before he ran away.
He did not get very far.
The man ran approximately 15 to 20 feet before he made a sharp turn and ran into the rear of an SUV parked at the restaurant, the report said. He then fell and hit the SUV and caused minor damage to it.
He was taken away by deputies.
