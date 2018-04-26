Details released after pedestrian struck on Bluffton roadway

The S.C. Highway Patrol found a Bluffton pedestrian at fault after he was struck by a Ford pickup truck early Wednesday morning on Burnt Church Road.
The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah after he was struck around 4:50 a.m. near the U.S. 278 intersection. He was struck by a 1997 Ford pickup truck headed east that was driven by a Georgia man, according to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The victim was attempting to cross the street from north to south outside of a crosswalk, Southern said, and was wearing all dark clothing when he was hit. Southern said no charges or citations have been filed.
The hospital has not yet released an update on the man's condition. The Highway Patrol noted in its report that he suffered "incapacitating injuries," but that he was also "talking and coherent" when he was taken to the hospital.
