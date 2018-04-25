Charleston police are looking for this man who they say fired multiple shots downtown

Charleston police have asked the Lowcountry to help identify a man who allegedly fired several gunshots into the air downtown on Monday, according to Charleston Police Department.
The man is suspected of multiple weapons law violations near America, Reid and South streets, according to a police advisory posted to Facebook. After he fired the shots, he reportedly hid the handgun in his front waistband and left the area.
Anyone with information can call 843-743-7200 for the on-duty Charleston Police Department Central detective or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
