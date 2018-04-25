Bluffton officer fired for dishonesty from Sheriff's Office keeps her certification

A Bluffton Police Department officer accused of dishonesty and fired by the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office in August will keep her law enforcement certification after a S.C. Criminal Justice Academy panel decided she was not guilty of misconduct while in uniform in a Bluffton store in July.
Officer Selena Nelson was fired from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Aug. 10 after she failed a polygraph test to determine whether she acted unprofessionally at Oreck Clean Home Center in Bluffton on July 31.
She was stripped of her certification at that time and hired by the Bluffton department less than a month later.
Fired police officers who are stripped of their certification maintain full arrest powers if they are hired by another law enforcement agency. However, those powers continue only if the officer wins his or her hearing to contest decertification. Officers have a year from when they are fired to undergo hearing proceedings.
A panel of 11 determined at a Wednesday hearing that there had been no misconduct, according to Major Florence McCants, public information officer at the academy. The panel ruled that Nelson would retain her certification and be placed on probation for two years. She will have to complete eight hours of ethics training each year during her probation.
"She feels vindicated. ... This was between her and the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy, and justice proved itself to ring true today," Ben Shelton of Finger, Melnick & Brooks, P.A. , Nelson's attorney, said Wednesday.
Nelson, who had worked for the Sheriff's office since March 15, 2004, was accused of yelling, using profanity including the word "a--," and chanting "cash money" repeatedly on July 31 when a clerk at the store said he could not give her a cash refund for an air purifier she recently purchased.
Nelson was wearing her uniform, duty weapon and Taser at the time, according to witness testimony. The store's co-owner, clerk and a customer filed complaints with the sheriff's department following the July 31 incident.
She was fired after the sheriff's office launched an internal affairs investigation, including a polygraph exam, which Nelson failed.
"The nature of the Sheriff's Office's investigation was so poor, and that was reflected in the hearing officer's recommendation and the council's findings," Shelton said. "... For whatever reason, certain people did everything they could to try to ruin her reputation, and that is a shame because she has served selflessly during her years in law enforcement."
A call to Sheriff P.J. Tanner to inquire about the department's internal investigation of Nelson was also not successful Wednesday.
Shelton said he was not aware of any plans to file a wrongful termination lawsuit against the Sheriff's Office and added that he would not represent her in such a suit.
An attempt to reach Nelson on Wednesday was not immediately successful.
If for any reason Nelson violates the conditions of her probation, she will have to go back before the academy's training council, McCants said.
