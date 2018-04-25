17 year old faces attempted murder charges after weekend Hilton Head shootings wound 2

A 17-year-old Hilton Head Island resident has been charged in connection with the Saturday shooting of two women who were wounded by a gunman who fired into a home.
Marcus Griffin turned himself in to Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies in Bluffton on Wednesday and was served three warrants — two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon in the commission of a violent crime, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and has yet to have a bond hearing.
Griffin is accused of firing into a residence on Mackerel Drive around 3 p.m. on Saturday — grazing one woman above the ear and striking another in the hand, according to a Sheriff's Office report. Both women were treated at Hilton head Hospital and had been released by Monday afternoon.
Investigators interviewed numerous witnesses before presenting the facts of the case to a Beaufort County magistrate and obtaining warrants for Griffin's arrest.
The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Cpl. Andrew Calore at 843-255-3411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward.
The Sheriff's Office also continues to investigate two fatal shootings that occurred in Beaufort County two and a half weeks ago.
Rockiem Graham, 29, of Hilton Head, was identified as the April 7 Hilton Head Island homicide victim. He was found dead in the back seat of a vehicle that was pulled over by deputies that evening.
About two hours later, deputies responded to the fatal shooting of Betty Brayshaw, 54, of Bluffton. She was shot at a residence off Mammy Grant Road.
Capt. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff's Office referred to both investigations as "very active" Wednesday. Suspects have not been arrested in either of those cases.
