Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle on Bluffton road

A male pedestrian was taken to a Savannah hospital early Wednesday morning after he was struck by a vehicle on Burnt Church Road in Bluffton, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
The incident was reported around 4:50 a.m. and happened near the U.S. 278 intersection, Capt. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff's Office said.
The victim was taken to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah and the incident is being investigated by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Further details about the conditions of the crash have not yet been released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
