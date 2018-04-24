Social media tip lands suspects in jail after Beaufort County animal shelter theft

A social media tip helped Beaufort, Colleton and Orangeburg sheriff's offices catch two people who are suspected of stealing from the construction site of the new Beaufort County Animal Services shelter.

Jamie Bell and Jeffrey Weatherford, both 28 years old, have been arrested and will both be charged with grand larceny when they are transported to Beaufort County on Wednesday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release.

Bell and Weatherford are suspected of stealing a $7,000 trailer holding $4,000 worth of air conditioning equipment from the construction site in Okatie around 7 p.m. on April 17, according to the release. Surveillance footage from the site was released and a social media tip helped to identify the pair.

They were found at Bell's workplace in Colleton County by the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, according to the release. Beaufort County investigators went to Walterboro to interview the pair and they allegedly admitted to the theft.

The stolen property was found by the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office in the backyard of one of Weatherford's relatives in St. George, according to the release. Beaufort County investigators went up to St. George to make sure everything was still there, which it was. The trailer and equipment were returned to their owner.

Warrants for Bell and Weatherford were obtained Tuesday morning after deputies couldn't get in touch with them, according to the release. They were picked up around noon at Bell's workplace in Colleton County and were held in the county's detention center.