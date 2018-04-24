Days after SC store's robbery, clerk finds himself facing a man with a gun for 2nd time

A convenience store in Warrenville was robbed twice within the last week, and investigators believe the same man is to blame for both crimes.
The Circle K at 1173 Augusta Road was robbed around 8:30 p.m. April 18, when a man entered the business with a handgun and demanded money, according to a news release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Then, deputies say, the same store was robbed again around 3:16 a.m. April 21.
Surveillance video from the April 21 armed robbery shows an employee sweeping near the store's doors. A man enters the store with a gun, and the employee gives him money from the cash register.
In the video, the man scoops up the cash that had been tossed onto the counter and runs out the door as the worker runs the opposite direction.
The suspect
Investigators believe both robberies were committed by the same person, and they are seeking the public's help in identifying him.
The suspect is described in police reports as a black man who is 5-foot-10 and 210 pounds and has a goatee.
In the first robbery, he was wearing black jacket, gray shirt and jeans. In the second, he was wearing a striped shirt, jeans and a denim jacket.
Both times, the man fled with an undetermined amount of money.
In the first robbery, he was believed to have been in a small, dark-colored car.
Anyone with information about the man's identity may call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC.
