Hilton Head man 'slaps' woman. Tried to prevent her from calling 911, report says

A Hilton Head Island man was charged with second-degree domestic violence Sunday afternoon after he allegedly became intoxicated, slapped his girlfriend and tried to prevent her from calling 911, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident was reported at a residence in Sadie Common around 3:30 p.m. The woman told deputies she and her boyfriend began to argue over how intoxicated he was and his "irrational" behavior. She said at one point, the man "slapped" her across the face and "began to push her into the bathroom wall," the report said.
The woman ran to a bedroom before her boyfriend grabbed her arm and threw her on a bed. She said she tried to call 911, but that he took her phone and threw it across the room. She retrieved the phone, but he once again tried to stop her from calling for help.
The woman said he then fell, and she was able to call 911.
The woman's boyfriend told deputies that she was his wife and that "he did not know what the problem was."
Deputies noted in the report that the woman was shaking and appeared to be afraid. She had red marks and bruising on both arms and red marks on her chest, the report said.
They also wrote that the man appeared to be drunk and had bloodshot eyes.
The man was placed under arrest and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
The Island Packet does not typically name those accused of or charged with misdemeanor crimes.
