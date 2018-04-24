Sea Pines man's alarm goes off. Then he spots masked burglar in his home

A Sea Pines man called 911 Monday night after his alarm went off while he was home and he saw a man running from the property.
The break-in was reported around 8:30 p.m. at a residence on Green Heron Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The victim was watching a baseball game when he heard his alarm system go off and went downstairs to investigate. When he stepped out into a covered porch, a white male between 5-foot-6-inches and 5-foot-8-inches tall ran past him. The man appeared to weigh between 150 and 175 pounds and wore khaki pants, a checkered shirt, a baseball cap and had a red and black bandanna across his face, the report said. The burglar ran out the side door of the home and onto the beach.
The only item reported missing was a Pauley's Island hammock valued at $150.
A deputy swabbed two door handles at the home for DNA evidence, and a K-9 unit was called to the scene, but the suspect was not located.
Comments