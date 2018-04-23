Cops are looking for this guy, who they say stole from a woman's purse in Bluffton

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is asking the community to help identify a man accused of stealing a woman's wallet and cell phone in a Bluffton store, according to a Sheriff's Office news release Monday afternoon.
The suspect, seen in security images, is suspected of taking the victim's wallet and cell phone from her purse while she was shopping at the Bluffton Road Walmart around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 14, according to the release.
By the time the woman got home and canceled her credit cards, someone had already spent $6,336 at Walmart, Kroger, Best Buy and Lowe's in Bluffton, according to the release. An additional $2,000 worth of purchases were declined.
Anyone with information can call Lance Cpl. Hardy at 843-255-3310, Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC and refer to case 18S090675.
