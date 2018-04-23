Second teenager arrested in connection with Hardeeville shooting death, sheriff says

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office arrested a second teenager suspected in connection with the shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Hardeeville on March 1, according to a note from Sheriff Chris Malphrus on the agency's Facebook page.

Julian Juawan Jackson, 18, of Hardeeville, was arrested on Sunday and charged with murder in the death of Lamman Alston, who was shot and killed near Church Road and Stiney Road on March 1, according to the Sheriff's Office post.

Shyheim Shamar Chisolm, also 18 and from Hardeeville, was arrested at school on April 17 and charged with murder in connection with Alston's death.





Jackson and Chisolm are two of "multiple" suspects in this investigation, according to the sheriff.

SIGN UP