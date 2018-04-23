She was searched during a traffic stop. Then Jasper County cops found heroin, cocaine, meth

A Hardeeville woman was arrested Saturday when what started as a routine traffic stop revealed several crams of methamphetamine, heroin and crack cocaine.
Britani Rowell, 32, was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and simple possession of marijuana when deputies pulled a vehicle over that she was a passenger in for defective equipment, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office news release.
Member's of the office's crime suppression team made the stop on Speedway Boulevard in Hardeeville.
During the stop, they discovered a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle, and arrested both the driver and Rowell.
A search of Rowell's person revealed 10/5 grams of meth, 7.02 grams of heroin and 1.6 grams of crack cocaine, the release said.
