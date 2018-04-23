Shots fired toward a Hilton Head house hit 2 women inside. Here's where they are now

The two women who were shot while inside a home on Hilton Head Island on Saturday have been released from the hospital, according to Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Capt. Bob Bromage on Monday.

Both women were taken to Hilton Head Island Regional Medical Center and released some time before Monday afternoon, Bromage said.

The women were shot at approximately 3 p.m. at a Mackerel Drive residence, which is off Marshland Drive, according to a news release on Saturday. No update on their condition was available on Sunday.

"It appears that the unknown subject(s) fired several shots form outside into the residence, striking the victims," according to Saturday's release.





No further information was immediately available on Monday.

Anyone with information can call Cpl. Andrew Calore at 843-255-3411 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC to remain anonymous and for possible reward.