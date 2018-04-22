Daufuskie firefighters rescued 2 half-sunken boats, dad with hypothermia this weekend

Daufuskie Island Fire Department had a pair of boat rescues this weekend that were fairly similar: the boat was about halfway under water and the people on board were scrambling to get it to a dock.
Chief Eddie Boys described the rescues Sunday evening and the ultimately "above and beyond" work of one of his firefighters.
Around 11 a.m. on Friday, the department was called out to pump water out of a 22-foot Parker boat that had made it to a dock on Daufuskie, the chief said.
"The bow of the boat was completely underwater," Boys said, but the motor was still afloat, so the owner was in luck. The firefighters borrowed a pump from the Haig Point ferry system and about an hour and a half later, the last of the water was out of the man's boat. Sea Tow came to take the boat back to wherever it needed to be.
Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, a 21-foot deck boat holding a family of five boaters from Atlanta started to take on water, the chief said. The boat was soon about 50 percent under water out in the Calibogue Sound. This boat was pumped out, too, using the same graciously loaned pump from the folks at Haig Point. Their motor wasn't as lucky as the first man's.
The three kids and the mother were OK, but the father had mild hypothermia from being in the 64-degree water for part of the time, Boys said. Firefighters got them back up to the fire station and wrapped the dad in some blankets to warm him up and get him back on his feet.
Since the family was traveling to Daufuskie to go camping anyway, they camped out in the woods behind the fire station after the department made sure the dad was alright, Boys said. It might not have been exactly the trip they were planning, but it'll certainly be one to remember, he guesses.
"This is an adventure they'll be talking about for years to come," the chief said.
Firefighter Randy Loper, who has been with the fire department for about 6 years according to the chief, went home after his shift ended Sunday morning and came back with his own boat. The off-duty firefighter tried his own battery in the family's boat and then towed them all the way back to the Cross Island Boat Landing on Hilton Head Island when that didn't work.
Wind was likely a factor in both of the weekends accidents, according to the chief. On Friday, winds out on the water were around 25 mph with higher gusts. On Saturday, the sustained winds were closer to 30 mph. The wind combined with higher waves led to a couple of potentially dangerous situations.
"With these windy conditions, I think it's important that everyone has proper life jackets and everyone checks their boats out really well, especially if there are white caps," Chief Boys advised area boaters.
Working pumps and all the proper lights are also crucial, he said. He recommended looking into wind conditions through the Brams Point weather station — wind conditions reported on land will likely be about 10 mph lower than wind speeds over the water.
Comments