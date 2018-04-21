A new fraud hitting Bluffton, Hilton Head residents; Check your mailboxes

Four people filed reports with the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office this week — each stating someone had signed up for a Verizon Wireless account in their name.
Two of the victims live on Hilton Head Island while two of them live in the Bluffton area, the reports state.
Each person received a bill from Verizon Wireless in Spanish. Upon contacting the company, they learned someone had opened an account using their name, address and social security number.
The accounts had been used to make phone calls to numbers the victims did not recognize.
Verizon Wireless agreed to cancel the accounts in each of the cases.
