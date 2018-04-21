Two women shot on Hilton Head. Officers on scene

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating the shooting of two women on Mackerel Drive on Hilton Head Island Saturday.
Two adult women were shot at approximately 3 p.m. at a residence on the road — off Marshland Drive, a police alert states. Officers were still on the scene at about 4:10 p.m.
The women were transported to Hilton Head Island Regional Medical Center. No other details about the condition of the women is available.
"It appears that the unknown subject(s) fired several shots from outside into the residence, striking the victims," the press release states. It notes the investigation is still in preliminary stages.
At this time there is no additional information on the subjects, the release states. It says there is no immediate threat to the public.
Capt. Bob Bromage said earlier Saturday that police are still investigating two fatal shootings that occurred in Beaufort County two weeks ago.
Rockiem Graham, 29, of Hilton Head was identified as the Hilton Head Island homicide victim from the shooting on April 7. He was found dead in the back seat of a vehicle that was pulled over by police that evening.
About two hours later, on the same night, police responded to the fatal shooting of Betty Brayshaw, 54, of Bluffton. She was shot at a residence off of Mammy Grant Road.
Suspects have not been arrested in either of the cases at this time.
Anyone with information on the identities of the subject or subjects in any of the shootings can contact the Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch 9-1-1 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous.
