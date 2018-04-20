A St. Helena girl died after a 'severe beating.' Now her mother is going to jail.

A St. Helena Island woman will spend six years in jail in connection with the death of her 6-year-old daughter in 2015.
Dajaa Fields, 27, was arrested in August 2015 and charged in the death of her daughter, D'Naja,. Investigators said the child had been beaten before dying at the hospital days later.
Fields pleaded guilty Thursday to unlawful neglect of a child and was sentenced to six years with credit for 81 days served, Beaufort County court records show.
D'Naja died in July 2015, two days after family members brought her to the hospital.
A Beaufort County Sheriff's Office spokesman told Savannah television station WTOC after the arrests that D'Naja's parents had admitted hitting her with a belt and that the hospital notified investigators the child had been subjected to a "severe beating."
Dajaa Fields and the child's father, Antonio Coaxum, were charged with homicide by child abuse in August 2015.
Coaxum was found not guilty by a jury in 2017. The jury saw video evidence during Coaxum's trial of "some of the things that took place" leading up to D'Naja's death, said 14th Circuit Solicitor's Office spokesman Jeff Kidd.
Prosecutors reconsidered Dajaa Fields' homicide charge after Coaxum's not guilty verdict, Kidd said. She was indicted in February on the neglect charge and chose to plead guilty rather than go to trial.
The charge is a felony punishable by up to 10 years.
D'Naja was about to start first grade at Riverview Charter School when she died, according to an online fundraising page established to pay for funeral expenses.
"She was always curious about people, nature, and life," JoAnna McKnight, who identified herself as D'Naja's aunt, wrote on the page. "'Nay-Nay’s' happy and spunky personality brought a smile and a hug to everyone she encountered. "
