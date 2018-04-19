Got pills? Beaufort County will take your unwanted prescriptions for you on this day

The Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Department and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up this month to collect unwanted prescription drugs, according to a Thursday afternoon Sheriff's Office news release.
On April 28 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., prescription pills will be accepted at two spots in Beaufort County:
▪ Beaufort County Convenience Center, 80 Shanklin Road in Burton
▪ Beaufort County Convenience Center, 104 Simmonsville Road in Bluffton
The effort is in cooperation with the Drug Enforcement Agency's National Prescription Drug Take Back Day "to address the prescription drug abuse crisis locally," according to the release.
Liquid medications, sharps, medical waste and inventory from medical practices will not be accepted.
For more information, call the Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Department at 843-255-6013
