These two stole a trailer in Okatie. Do you recognize them?

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies are attempting to identified two masked suspects who were caught on camera stealing a trailer from an Okatie construction site Tuesday evening.
A 2008 White Diamond trailer with blue lettering reading "ASRS INC." was stolen from the Beaufort County Animal Services construction site on Pritcher Point Road around 6:55 p.m., according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
The suspects, a white male and white female, were driving a 1995 to 1999 dark colored older model Chevy Z71.
Both wore bandanas over their faces and sunglasses.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Sgt. Seifert at 843-255-3414.
