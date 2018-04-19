Bluffton man locked girlfriend on balcony after she chased him with knife, report says

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a Bluffton home Sunday after a report of a woman chasing a man with a knife, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
The two told conflicting stories.
The incident happened just before 9 a.m. at a residence on Old South Court in Old South Villas, according to the report.
Deputies spoke first with the man who called them. He told them that he and his girlfriend had gotten into an argument about one of her friends coming over. As they argued, she "picked up a knife and began chasing him around the house with it," the report said. The man said he was able to get the woman to go out on a balcony, and locked her outside.
The woman told deputies a different story.
She said she was laying in bed when she was woken up by her boyfriend who was "yelling and screaming" because he did not want her friend to come over. The argument then grew heated.
The woman said she went to the balcony to get away from him because she "felt he was getting aggressive toward her." While she was there, she said her boyfriend locked her outside and called police.
"While he was calling the police, he was waving a knife at her and he proceeded to open the balcony door, slide the knife toward her and it fell off of the balcony," the report said.
A deputy wrote that both were uncooperative and did not wish to pursue charges against each other.
A deputy found the knife in the bushes below the balcony, and the man said he saw the woman throw it before deputies arrived.
No charges or arrests were noted in the report.
Comments