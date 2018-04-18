This SC teen is in custody after shooting his dad and running off, cops say

A 16-year-old is in custody after cops say he shot his father in their Ladson, S.C. home, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.
Keith Randall Spencer reportedly shot his father in their Royle Road mobile home shortly before 5 p.m., according to a Sheriff's Office Facebook post. The teenager was considered armed and dangerous at the time.
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis held a news conference around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday after Spencer was caught.
The father had at least one gunshot wound and was undergoing surgery at the time of the news conference, according to the Sheriff. Authorities believed the argument and the shooting both occurred outside of the home.
Spencer will be charged as an adult for attempted murder, Lewis said.
The man was taken to Trident Medical Center for medical attention, Live 5 News reported.
Law enforcement was initially called to the home for a domestic dispute, ABC News 4 reported.
The circumstances were still under investigation Wednesday night.
