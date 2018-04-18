Cops are looking for this guy on Hilton Head, who they say stole over $7K in jewelry

Authorities are looking for a 27-year-old man who is suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry from a Hilton Head Island home, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
Tyler Joseph Lichtman is wanted for grand larceny and obtaining goods under false pretenses, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
He is accused of taking approximately $7,700 worth of jewelry from a Hilton Head Plantation home on March 26, Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said on Wednesday. He is acquainted with the residents.
Lichtman is 5-foot-9, weighs 230 lbs., has brown eyes and black hair and is known to frequent the Hilton Head area, according to the release.
Anyone with information can call Inv. Calore at 843-255-3411, Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372.
