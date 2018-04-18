Social media post prompts Heritage security, underage drinking questions

A social media post made Sunday questioning the tactics of undercover S.C. Law Enforcement Division agents at the RBC Heritage tournament on Hilton Head Island revealed that the agents escorted three youths caught drinking from the premises.
The post was written on Facebook by John Saritelli and detailed an incident he witnessed on Saturday.
Saritelli wrote that he was near the 18th green when he noticed a young girl being led away in handcuffs behind some bathroom units by a man in plain clothes.
"I walked over about 10 feet away and obviously the girl was very upset and scared," Saritelli wrote. "... I asked the man who had no uniform, shirt, badge (or) any identifying marks whatsoever who he was, and what was he doing with this minor child?"
The man showed him a white paper that had SLED printed on it on it, Saritelli wrote. He also wrote that the man said he was undercover security. Saritelli walked away and saw the young woman was released.
The post was shared over 160 times and received many comments.
Thom Berry, SLED spokesman, said Wednesday that on the day of the incident, the department's agents interacted with two females and one male "who appeared to be underage with alcoholic drinks in their hands." The agents primarily look for over service of alcohol and underage drinking.
Berry confirmed that the agents were in plain clothes and that each of them had identification. He declined to say how many agents were at the tournament, but said their presence has been requested by Sea Pines Security for a number of years.
Each of the three people questioned were underage and had alcoholic drinks in hand, Berry said.
"One of the individuals was a 17-year-old female who, when questioned by one of our agents, began to pull away and attempted to leave the area," Berry said. "The agent stopped her. During the course of the discussion, she did indicate that she had some hearing problems. We attempted to have that discussion with her. She attempted to pull away and leave five times."
Berry said that after her fifth attempt to leave, an agent placed her in handcuffs to detain her, but she was not under arrest.
He said the young woman gave the agent consent to search her purse, and that nothing was found before it was returned to her.
She and two of her friends were then escorted from the course and event, Berry said.
"The agent did escort her to an area that wasn't crowded to be discrete," Berry said. "... We try to do it as low-key as possible because for the participants at the course, this is their business and work."
Both Berry and Toby McSwain, director of safety, security and transportation for Sea Pines, said that no formal complaints about the treatment of those caught drinking underage have been filed.
"SLED brings some unique resources and one is alcohol enforcement," McSwain said Wednesday. "They were doing what we thought they were going to do. It was all good."
Berry said no tickets were written during the weekend by SLED agents and that the decision to write tickets for alcohol violations is up to the agent involved.
"Oftentimes it will be left to the discretion of the agent and the cooperation of the individual," Berry said. "Oftentimes when we go to events like this, we will write tickets or escort them from the property and not write a ticket."
