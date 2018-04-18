Hilton Head woman yells 'stop pushing me around' before she grabbed a knife, report says

Screaming "stop pushing me around," a Hilton Head Island woman threatened her live-in boyfriend with a butcher knife Sunday night, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident happened at a home on Deallyon Avenue in Springwood Villas around 10:30 p.m., and began when the woman and her boyfriend got into a "heated" argument over him "never wanting to be seen in public with her," the report said.
He retreated to a bedroom, but she allegedly came in and began arguing with him again. The man said he grew tired of arguing and again left the room to go into the living room and watch television.
His girlfriend, however, followed him there, too, the report said.
"While arguing, (the man) stated she grabbed the television remote and began poking him with it," the report said. "He pushed her away with his foot to separate himself from her."
The woman then allegedly went into the kitchen, grabbed a butcher knife and screamed, "Stop pushing me around like that, I'm tired of it."
The man said he did not think the woman would hurt him.
The woman told deputies the man poked her with the remote and shoved her. She said she grabbed a knife in the kitchen because "he had been known to get physical and she wanted to make a point." But she said she did not fear for her safety.
Deputies found the knife on a bed and took it.
Neither party was injured, the report said.
Deputies decided not to pursue domestic violence charges because the man and the woman said they were not in fear for their safety.
