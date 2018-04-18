Stock image
120 cars stopped, 7 arrested in Bluffton Police's traffic checkpoint

By Caitlin Turner

April 18, 2018 11:03 AM

Seven motorists were arrested Sunday morning during a traffic safety checkpoint conducted by the Bluffton Police Department.

The checkpoint was set up on Bluffton Parkway at Oliver Court from midnight to 2 a.m., according to a police department news release.

The department stopped 120 vehicles, yielding the following violations:

▪ Minor in possession of alcohol: 3

▪ Open container: 4

▪ Simple possession: 4

▪ Possession of drug paraphernalia: 3

▪ Driving under suspended license: 3

▪ No South Carolina driver's license: 2

▪ Public disorderly conduct: 1

▪ Warnings: 4

▪ Unlawful carrying of a firearm: 3

During the hours leading up to the checkpoint, the department's traffic enforcement team conducted a DUI saturation patrol throughout the town. That patrol resulted in:

▪ DUI: 1

▪ Unlawful carrying of a firearm: 1

▪ Public disorderly conduct: 1

▪ Speeding: 1

▪ No South Carolina driver's license: 1

▪ Warnings: 6

The traffic enforcement team was created in 2016 when the police department received a grant from the S.C. Department of Public Safety to help reduce collisions on local roads.

