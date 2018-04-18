120 cars stopped, 7 arrested in Bluffton Police's traffic checkpoint

Seven motorists were arrested Sunday morning during a traffic safety checkpoint conducted by the Bluffton Police Department.
The checkpoint was set up on Bluffton Parkway at Oliver Court from midnight to 2 a.m., according to a police department news release.
The department stopped 120 vehicles, yielding the following violations:
▪ Minor in possession of alcohol: 3
▪ Open container: 4
▪ Simple possession: 4
▪ Possession of drug paraphernalia: 3
▪ Driving under suspended license: 3
▪ No South Carolina driver's license: 2
▪ Public disorderly conduct: 1
▪ Warnings: 4
▪ Unlawful carrying of a firearm: 3
During the hours leading up to the checkpoint, the department's traffic enforcement team conducted a DUI saturation patrol throughout the town. That patrol resulted in:
▪ DUI: 1
▪ Unlawful carrying of a firearm: 1
▪ Public disorderly conduct: 1
▪ Speeding: 1
▪ No South Carolina driver's license: 1
▪ Warnings: 6
The traffic enforcement team was created in 2016 when the police department received a grant from the S.C. Department of Public Safety to help reduce collisions on local roads.
