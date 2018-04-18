Possible Hilton Head overdose reported after witness saw victim 'snort' pill

A woman was taken to Hilton Head Hospital early Monday morning after a witness said she "snorted" a blue pill in a bathroom, and then collapsed.
The incident was reported at a residence on Flying King Court around 2:45 a.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report. The victims' boyfriend called 911 when he heard other witnesses say she wasn't conscious or breathing.
Before the woman collapsed, her boyfriend said he had gone to visit her around 8:30 p.m. and found her "slurring" her speech. She allegedly told him she had snorted something before he came over, and referred to the substance as "Roxy" and fentanyl. The woman said she felt light headed and could not stay awake as her boyfriend attempted to feed her.
He laid her down to sleep. She got up to use the restroom, and did not return after 15 or 20 minutes, the report said. Her boyfriend went to the restroom to investigate, and saw his girlfriend and another woman "snorting" an unknown substance off of the counter.
When he confronted her about it, the two began to argue, and the boyfriend left. He turned around before he got too far because he "didn't feel right" about leaving, the report said. When he got back, he hear yelling to a man inside the residence that his girlfriend "wasn't conscious or breathing," the report said.
Emergency services took the woman to the hospital, where she declined to speak with deputies.
A deputy wrote that the woman was unconscious when he arrived. She was taken to the hospital when she became conscious again.
The deputy also found a straw "believed to be used to snort narcotics" in the home, and seized it as evidence.
No arrests were mentioned in the report.
