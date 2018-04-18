Bluffton woman commits bank fraud. Now she will serve 60 months in prison

A Bluffton woman was sentenced to 60 months in prison last week after her conviction on bank and wire fraud charges in which she bilked investors out of $1.1 million and used some of the money for casino gambling, authorities said.
Lecelle Montgomery, 71, was sentenced in federal court in Charleston on April 11 for one count of bank fraud, according to a U.S. Attorney's Office South Carolina District news release. Montgomery's sentence will followed by 5 years of supervised release. She must also pay restitution.
Evidence established that beginning in 2008 and continuing up to late 2012, Montgomery offered the victims her services as a financial adviser but did not tell them she was disbarred by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the release said.
The victims sent Montgomery a combined total of $1,119,440.75 to invest. Evidence showed Montgomery instead used the money for personal expenditures — including gambling at various casinos.
Montgomery was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel. The case was investigated by the FBI and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matt Austin.
