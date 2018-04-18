Driver in fatal Seabrook car-pedestrian crash identified as investigation continues

Police have identified the driver who allegedly struck and killed one man and injured three others as they stood in a Seabrook road Monday night but have not yet charged him, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Michael Smalls, 23, was struck around 11 p.m. on Detour Road, according to Beaufort County Deputy Coroner David Ott. Smalls died around 6 a.m. Tuesday after he was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and later flown to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Smalls was one of four men struck by a 2008 Cadillac two-door sedan traveling north on Detour Road, according to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern of the Highway Patrol.
The three surviving men were also taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Information on their conditions was not immediately available Wednesday morning.
Southern said the investigation into the incident is continuing. He said Smalls and the other three pedestrians were standing in the roadway when they were struck.
Comments